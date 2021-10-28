Patch 1.1.1

Hello everyone!
We updated Spell Swap with a few minor fixes.
Enhanced the Uppercut spell. It now has a faster charge time.
Added Simplfied Chinese localization to the game.
New wizard : Jack'O Lantern.
Added temporary spooky decors.
