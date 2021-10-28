 Skip to content

Spell Swap update for 28 October 2021

Patch 1.1.1

We updated Spell Swap with a few minor fixes.

  • Enhanced the Uppercut spell. It now has a faster charge time.

  • Added Simplfied Chinese localization to the game.

  • New wizard : Jack'O Lantern.

  • Added temporary spooky decors.

