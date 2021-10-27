 Skip to content

Sep's Diner update for 27 October 2021

Halloween update! New restaurant!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The spookiest of days is upon us!

This year, Halloween brings a new restaurant to Sep's Diner! And quite a few bats as well!

Enjoy the brand new food truck and cook some delicious kebabs for your hungry customers!

