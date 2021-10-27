 Skip to content

Project Existence - Multiplayer Sandbox update for 27 October 2021

0.4.136 - Mission sequence

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mission sequence! There are a few missions now that can be completed one after the other
  • Missions now have a better overview - Pressing G will open a window showing your active missions and the steps you have completed
  • Updated the emote system - There are now 9 emotes that are bound to the keys 1-9. These emotes will pop up over your characters head!
  • Disabled the emote interactions with other players
  • Fixed a bug where players were unable to interact / harvest some resources

