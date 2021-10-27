It's time for the Spoopy Lewd Kart Event 2021! We are bringing a cute and sexy event to you pervs, upskirting ghosts! Rip these sheets and reveal some awesome goodies, from new skins, CGs and even more with the 2020 update returning! Yeah thats right so if you missed it last year NOW is your chance!
What are you waiting for? Go get these goodies! Oh and if you missed the DIrect and all the extra info here is the video below!
See you on the track!!-
Shades
Shady Lewd Kart update for 27 October 2021
Spoopy Lewd Kart 2021 Event is LIVE!
Changed files in this update