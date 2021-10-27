Better Save Soul DLC is OUT NOW!

Keepers, the new DLC ‘Better Save Soul’ has arrived!
No one is without sin - this is what the Bishop in the Town teaches, and it is true. But who said that one could not be cleansed from these sins? Help your new friend Euric fulfill his cherished dream and remove the shards of sins from his soul. In return, he is ready to share a book, which describes a new technology for global craft control of Zombie Workstations... What are you prepared to do to get it?
What’s in store
- Expect to have 6-12 hours of extra gameplay
- Discover a new area for all the new workbenches
- Manage your Zombie Workstations directly from the map with the Global Craft Control
- Save souls for the sake of The Ancient Contract (and your own profit)
- Help to fulfill the dream of your new shady friend - Euric
- Customize your humble abode
Now go save some souls!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1788370/Graveyard_Keeper__Better_Save_Soul/
