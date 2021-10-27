 Skip to content

Steampunk Graveyard update for 27 October 2021

Halloween Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We've given Steampunk Graveyard a significant update for Halloween with a new game mode as well as various fixes and improvements

The update includes:

  • New "Daily Challenge" mode with a repeatable level
  • Health bottles no longer destroyed by bullets
  • Additional background details for Halloween
  • Giant Mecha-Zombies crush obstacles in their path and block grenades
  • Fixed issue with the Baron not appearing correctly in some levels
  • Reworked cinematic scenes

We hope you enjoy this update

