Halloween Update

We've given Steampunk Graveyard a significant update for Halloween with a new game mode as well as various fixes and improvements
The update includes:
- New "Daily Challenge" mode with a repeatable level
- Health bottles no longer destroyed by bullets
- Additional background details for Halloween
- Giant Mecha-Zombies crush obstacles in their path and block grenades
- Fixed issue with the Baron not appearing correctly in some levels
- Reworked cinematic scenes
We hope you enjoy this update
Changed depots in linux64 branch