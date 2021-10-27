 Skip to content

Blaston update for 27 October 2021

Play & Earn blasts & glory in the Blastzone Challenge!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Challenge yourself with the Blastzone Challenge this weekend! Anyone with the Platinum (200 LP) rank and above are eligible to participate. Each win will earn you blasts, and a spot on the highlighted leaderboard, but if you lose 5 times you're out! How long can you survive, and how many blasts can you rack up along the way? Enter the Challenge when it goes live this weekend and find out!

  • Mode: Regular Match
  • Rank Requirement: Platinum (200 LP)
  • Entrance: 15 Blasts
  • Chances: 5 Losses
  • Rewards: 3 blasts per win

Event Times:

  • Seasonal Mode Cooldown: Friday 09:00 CEST / Thursday Midnight
  • Blastzone Challenge Start: Friday 17:00 PM CEST / 8:00 AM PST
  • Blastzone Challenge End: Monday 17:00 PM CEST / 8:00 AM PST

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 7609517
Blaston Content Depot 1427891
