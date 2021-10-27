Thank you for your feedback and your support. We added a new system and 8 new undead units for this Halloween update
1.1.0.1 Update Log
- New Online Ladder: Challenge other players and collect rewards
- New Undead Units：Ghost Killer、Undead Priest、Mummy、Butcher
- New Undead Units：Vampire、Dread Knight、Death Knight、Bone Dragon
- 1.1.0.1：Fix a problem in ranking calculation
- Other bug fixes
Please also feel free to let us know your thoughts through the community forum or via email: ea_feedback@mudstormgames.com
We always value your feedback.
Thank you for supporting us!
