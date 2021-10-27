 Skip to content

Master of Miracles update for 27 October 2021

1.1.0.1 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your feedback and your support. We added a new system and 8 new undead units for this Halloween update

1.1.0.1 Update Log

  • New Online Ladder: Challenge other players and collect rewards
  • New Undead Units：Ghost Killer、Undead Priest、Mummy、Butcher
  • New Undead Units：Vampire、Dread Knight、Death Knight、Bone Dragon
  • 1.1.0.1：Fix a problem in ranking calculation
  • Other bug fixes

Please also feel free to let us know your thoughts through the community forum or via email: ea_feedback@mudstormgames.com

We always value your feedback.

Thank you for supporting us!

