Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 27 October 2021

Patch 1.0.12

Patch 1.0.12 · Build 7609162

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added new tab in Paintshop - factory paint presets
  • previously used colors in Paintshop now also saves paint type
  • increased brake power of cars
  • you can now add item to shopping list when mounting body
  • updated XJ220 brake booster placement
  • updated Jaguar models
  • updated FType rim, XJ220 rim
  • updated V6 TWR JV6
  • updated languages
  • removed Hungarian localization

