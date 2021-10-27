- added new tab in Paintshop - factory paint presets
- previously used colors in Paintshop now also saves paint type
- increased brake power of cars
- you can now add item to shopping list when mounting body
- updated XJ220 brake booster placement
- updated Jaguar models
- updated FType rim, XJ220 rim
- updated V6 TWR JV6
- updated languages
- removed Hungarian localization
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 27 October 2021
Patch 1.0.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update