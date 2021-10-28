--------------------- VERSUS IS BACK !!! --------------------
Quality of life updates
- Versus mode works again. Public matches now plays up to 8 player. If there are less than 8 players after a minute, match will start early. Huzzah!
- Arena settings can be changed, so you can play against your own pack, or all packs.
- Fast Forward is now saved between battles.
- Added log out prompt.
- Username can be changed by clicking on it in the main menu.
- Freezing no longer requires a server call.
- No gold prompt on end of turn if you have a TRex.
- Added juicy feedback when food item is lost.
- Fixed Rat Pill bug.
- Fixed Ox, Snake, Roo + Sheep bug
- Fixed Hippo, Dog and other animals that gains health during battle will properly cap at 50.
- Fixed Tiger also working on End of Turn and Start of Turn effects.
- Fixed Skunk bad math bug.
Balance changes
- Dodo now only targets 1 minion, but gains damage multiplier.
- Butterfly copies from the minion with most health and attack combined.
- Bat is changed to 1/2.
- Hurt keyword no longer trigger when taking zero damage. They weren't really hurt, just suprised a bit!
- Weak is changed to give 3 extra damage.
- Parrot loses copied ability at the start of turn and regains his copy ability.
