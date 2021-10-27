Patch of the first year!

- Bots correction: fixed stuck, better AI , fixed exit from stuns, death registration, attacks
- Fixed work for Windows 7
- Improved video performance, reworked light, effects, textures and atlases
- Corrected sounds, which weren’t effected by settings
- Fixes and adding of new animations for enemies and Bomjman
- Fixed appearance of hidden objects and background noises during cinematic
- Fixed saving of melee weapon and its state on staging
- Much small fixes and additions to the levels
- Fixed Bomjman attack: registration of obstacles for sock, boot actions and rolling
- Fixed menu
- Fixed bullet hits (enemies and obstacles)
- Fixed ammo update
- Added support of controllers (Xbox and Playstation)
- Added new enemies and obstacles
- Added final hits to enemies in stun from boot
- Enemies can stun Bomjman
- Weapon choosing is skipping guns without ammo
- Added new checkpoints
- Added Ukrainian language (interface and subtitles)
- Balance reworked
- Reduced game size and accelerated levels loading
