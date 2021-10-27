 Skip to content

BomjMan update for 27 October 2021

Patch of the first year!

Build 7609103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Bots correction: fixed stuck, better AI , fixed exit from stuns, death registration, attacks
  2. Fixed work for Windows 7
  3. Improved video performance, reworked light, effects, textures and atlases
  4. Corrected sounds, which weren’t effected by settings
  5. Fixes and adding of new animations for enemies and Bomjman
  6. Fixed appearance of hidden objects and background noises during cinematic
  7. Fixed saving of melee weapon and its state on staging
  8. Much small fixes and additions to the levels
  9. Fixed Bomjman attack: registration of obstacles for sock, boot actions and rolling
  10. Fixed menu
  11. Fixed bullet hits (enemies and obstacles)
  12. Fixed ammo update
  13. Added support of controllers (Xbox and Playstation)
  14. Added new enemies and obstacles
  15. Added final hits to enemies in stun from boot
  16. Enemies can stun Bomjman
  17. Weapon choosing is skipping guns without ammo
  18. Added new checkpoints
  19. Added Ukrainian language (interface and subtitles)
  20. Balance reworked
  21. Reduced game size and accelerated levels loading

