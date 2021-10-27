The Act 1 Epilogue is out! ✨

Hello everyone!
“Have you received your invitation? From Sujik to Prora’I’Ganda, all Maccials talk about the preparation of the big event. Get ready for the birthday celebration of the heir of the God-King. It is said that slaves who have shown great qualities are set free... “
Here it’s our first update: the Act 1 Epilogue is now out!
With this first big update, you will be able to play the full First Act of the game, from the start to the end.
Go back to your favorite playable character, take your courage in both hands, and go to the royal heir’s birthday party… It’s time to Meet the God King Mehve.
Once you’ve finished the epilogue, you may be really curious to know when the prologue of the second Act shall be released! Don’t worry, we’re working on an updated roadmap to keep you informed on the next steps.
What have we added or fixed recently?
- Starting from the tarot table, you will be able to launch the Epilogue by clicking on the Mehve’s pendant and unlock the end of the Act 1. Beware, there will be no turning back so be sure to complete everything you want before clicking!
- We have also set up achievements: you can now unlock 6 Steam successes in Act 1.
- From now on, saves will be shared between computers with the Steam Cloud Save system.
- We’ve fixed more than 25+ bugs, dead ends, relationships errors and more quality of life things, so if you want to know more please check our patch note on Steam!
If you haven't already done so, don't hesitate to post reviews on Steam and send us your comments and opinions on the first act of the game!
We can't thank you enough for your support! ❤️
We're still listening to your feedback, please use the bug report tool with the F8 key in game or you can still reach us on our Discord.
Community suggestions: 🃏
New Content:
- You can now unlock the Act 1 Epilogue (around 30min of new gameplay)
- 6 Steam achievements can be unlocked while playing Act 1
- Steam Cloud Saves now available
Bug fixes & quality of life:
- Fixed a wrong skin on Baeli
- Fixed missing characters on some sentences
- Fixed italic & some small typos in various sentences
- Fixed Koda master balise in Koda Act 1 Together 1
- Fixed Koda Act 1 Quest 3 variables were bugged leading to wrong relation status changes
- Modification in localized Load Game menu - Empty Slots
- Modification in localized Load Game menu - Pronouns
- Modification in the localized Load Game menu - Played Time
- Added in the Load Game Menu - Player Body
- Added in the Load Game Menu - Relationship status
- Temporary modification - Changed the order scripts are executed to prevent text to jitter while loading content
- Modification of the localized Settings Menu Buttons & Title
- Added KS Exclusive Content Button in Settings - Gameplay
- 🃏Added coming soon text in order to avoid confusion in Settings - Video
- 🃏Added coming soon text in order to avoid confusion in Settings - Twitch
- Fixed a game over that didn't trigger the game over panel in Igweneil Act 1 Trust
- Added Act 1 - Epilogue
- Fixed ambiant sound missing for Prora'l'Ganda's Backgrounds
- Fixed conditions that sometimes prevented to see Viziriad after doing her missions and not her feelings
- Fixed variables and conditions to unlock Mehve's Medal and access Act 1 Epilogue
- Fixed a bug that prevented the unlocked cards to be available after reload
- Fixed Ganaat who didn't show on screen
- Fixed blocked path in Elevir Quest Chapter
- Added 6 achievements for Act 1
- Fixed the water leak in the Royal Palace Corridor
- Modification of the Title Screen Menu
- 🃏Added a confirmation popup when leaving the game
- 🃏Added a confirmation popup on important choices
- Fixed a bug that made Waard ignore the current relation status at the end of Act 1 Quest 2 C3
Changed files in this update