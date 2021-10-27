The Act 1 Epilogue is out! ✨

Hello everyone!

“Have you received your invitation? From Sujik to Prora’I’Ganda, all Maccials talk about the preparation of the big event. Get ready for the birthday celebration of the heir of the God-King. It is said that slaves who have shown great qualities are set free... “

Here it’s our first update: the Act 1 Epilogue is now out!

With this first big update, you will be able to play the full First Act of the game, from the start to the end.

Go back to your favorite playable character, take your courage in both hands, and go to the royal heir’s birthday party… It’s time to Meet the God King Mehve.

Once you’ve finished the epilogue, you may be really curious to know when the prologue of the second Act shall be released! Don’t worry, we’re working on an updated roadmap to keep you informed on the next steps.

What have we added or fixed recently?

Starting from the tarot table, you will be able to launch the Epilogue by clicking on the Mehve’s pendant and unlock the end of the Act 1. Beware, there will be no turning back so be sure to complete everything you want before clicking!

We have also set up achievements: you can now unlock 6 Steam successes in Act 1.

From now on, saves will be shared between computers with the Steam Cloud Save system.

We’ve fixed more than 25+ bugs, dead ends, relationships errors and more quality of life things, so if you want to know more please check our patch note on Steam!

If you haven't already done so, don't hesitate to post reviews on Steam and send us your comments and opinions on the first act of the game!

We can't thank you enough for your support! ❤️

We're still listening to your feedback, please use the bug report tool with the F8 key in game or you can still reach us on our Discord.

Community suggestions: 🃏

New Content:

You can now unlock the Act 1 Epilogue (around 30min of new gameplay)

6 Steam achievements can be unlocked while playing Act 1

Steam Cloud Saves now available

Bug fixes & quality of life: