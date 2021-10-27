[Notice][Fixed] An error that can't carry out the mission.

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.
- After today's update, the development team found a problem of shutting down the mission server in the event of a "High Risk High Return" mastery effect in certain situations.
This bug has been fixed.
- If you are using "Use UDP Connection" option, there could be a possibility that you can't advance a mission. We are looking for the cause but it looks we need more time to find out the cause. Please consider of not using "Use UDP Connection" function for now.
We apologize for the inconvenience caused by your game progress.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update