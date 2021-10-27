Happy Spook-Aversary! Celebrating 1 year of updates with a BOO!

Hey everyone, Count Tricks here!

It's that time of year when everything turns a little spooky - and what’s scarier than the passage of time?! To celebrate both Halloween and a whole year of Trivia Tricks updates we're ditching the studio in favor of a much more fitting atmosphere! This new Halloween event will be running from October 27th to Novemeber 11th!

We'll be running our little quiz on the grounds of 'Halloween Hill' - hopefully you'll have the courage to join us! There’s also a limited time 'Halloween' question category, testing your knowledge on anything scary!

Some event missions have also been added with limited time Halloween Cosmetics as rewards! Finishing games will also reward you with Candy which can be used to purchase other Halloween items in the Character Creator - including last year's event cosmetics being available again.

While we all love Halloween, let’s not forget today marks 1 year since the release of Trivia Tricks! This year has flown by with a Regular Update releasing on average every 2 weeks. That's a lot of updates! We’ve put together a recap on the past year further below.

Let's mark the occasion with some cake! Wait, why are you putting it on your head? Well, ok!

We've headed on over to Halloween Hill! Enjoy the spooky manor grounds!

Plus we’ve put together some Halloween music to go with it!

6 limited time challenges with Halloween themed rewards!

Earn Candy by finishing a game in any mode, play well for more candy!

Swap your Candy for purchasable cosmetics in the Character Creator!

Wearable Birthday Cake for everyone!

Permanently increased the category veto count, allowing you to narrow down category selection even more!

The Pumpkin hat now glows! Ominous!

Accessories and shirts can now have animations, check out the new Demon Wings and Devil Tail for examples!

Further development progress on Steam Workshop Support for custom question packs

Fixed a bug where the counter for number of times a question has been seen (Which is used to give lobbies unique questions) would reset if a question was moved to a different category

Fixed a bug where the counter for number of times a question has been seen (Which is used to give lobbies unique questions) would reset if a question was removed from the pool of available questions but later re-added

Fixed a bug in the Character Creator where changing the color of a cosmetic while wearing conflicting accessories would make both accessories be visible on a character

Added 80 additional questions, many suggested by the Discord community! Thank you to everyone who has suggested questions so far!

Thank you to everyone who has suggested questions so far! The Halloween category has been reintroduced! Tons a of Halloween appropriate questions from our existing categories and some Halloween-specific trivia!

Trivia Tricks now features over 5,000 questions!

Any question which has an answer option of Green/Red/Blue/Yellow will now place that answer option on the respective color, which should make communication against Summer a lot easier!

Any question which has an answer option of 1/2/3/4 will now place that option on the respective field for Twitch ordering.

Questions with numbered answers will display their answers in sequential order, unless it would break the above rule or is in the Mathematics category.

Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!

Six permanent bosses, each with unique challenges.

Bosses have their own animations and dialogue.

Communication improvements showing team members' selected answers.

A stage redesign to give bosses a larger focus.

New TV leaderboard breaking down individual team member scores.

Boss AI rework for more consistent performance, alongside smarter Co-Op AI pals.

Add your Twitch Chat to your game in either competitive or cooperative play.

With an extension to allow adding up to four Twitch Chats into the same game.

See the smartest members of your chat in the final leaderboards.

And have your Twitch details saved for future use.

Customizable category selection.

Character Creation accessories for cosmetics like glasses.

Ability to join any game in progress, even if there’s no AI player to take over.

Questions that have been seen before are filtered out of future games to ensure minimal repeats.

Options to allow players to adjust answering time, chance round odds, and changeable & visible answer selections.

Weekly community events with Saturday Night Trivia.

Secret codes and community ARG hunts.

Updating Trivia Tricks to a DRM-free standard.

Steam Remote Play support, enabling phones as controllers.

Streamlined Controller Connect and Character Select Menu.

Redesigned the Host Menu to support new customisation options.

Added a Tab Menu to keep track of the leaderboard mid-game.

Room codes, enabling inviting people without needing them to be on your Steam Friends List.

‘Smart prompts’, displaying up specifically when players need usability guidance

An official Remote Play Guide

Over 1,500 brand new hand-written questions added, including suggestions from our community.

91 new wearable cosmetics.

10 additional achievements.

3 new AI characters, created from a community contest.

4 seasonal events.

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think, or join our ever-growing Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!