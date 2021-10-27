The Tenants Update 0.7b

General
- Fixed a spooky issue with a missing building (Wilson Avenue 608).
- Fixed an issue with placing surface top items on various shelves, tables and similar furniture.
- Fixed an issue with item color variants reverting to the default ones when exiting Renovation mode in some cases.
- Fixed an exploit where players were able to add more items to their player stash than the limit allowed them to.
- Updated the development roadmap image.
Jobs
- Fixed an issue with one of the broken armchairs in the Dracoola's house.
- Fixed a few issues with broken job apartment variants.
Changed files in this update