The Tenants update for 27 October 2021

The Tenants Update 0.7b

Share · View all patches · Build 7608746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Fixed a spooky issue with a missing building (Wilson Avenue 608).
  • Fixed an issue with placing surface top items on various shelves, tables and similar furniture.
  • Fixed an issue with item color variants reverting to the default ones when exiting Renovation mode in some cases.
  • Fixed an exploit where players were able to add more items to their player stash than the limit allowed them to.
  • Updated the development roadmap image.
Jobs
  • Fixed an issue with one of the broken armchairs in the Dracoola's house.
  • Fixed a few issues with broken job apartment variants.

