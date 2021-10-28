 Skip to content

Team Tower update for 28 October 2021

Weekly Update @10.27.2021

Content update
  • Tavern purchase enhancements can now be confirmed with the Enter key
  • The "Demon Gaze" effect of the Red Robe Ritual of the Sheepheaded Three-Eyed Demon now stacks
  • Cavemen are now immune to control
  • Assassin's knowledge of "Wait and See" now stacks for the next fight
  • Slightly reduced the probability of negative behavior of characters
  • Optimized character and monster animations in several places
  • Reduced unnecessary log output
  • Temporarily removed the knowledge "Strategy"
Bug fixes
  • Fix Ranger's "Pentagram Sword Strike" count abnormality
  • Fix the problem that the gambler's "death resistance" does not run out normally.
  • Fix the problem that the missionary's "Crucifixion" takes effect on the wrong target.
  • Fix the problem that the ammunition count of "Rapid Fire" of Dwarf Musketeer is incorrect.
  • Fix the problem that characters cannot get on and off the field in some cases.
  • Fix the problem that the text of match selling event option 2 does not match the effect.
  • Fix the problem of background noise when fighting continuously.
  • Repair the problem that character blood information is not correctly stored in some cases.
  • Repair many text description and display errors.
  • Repair the problem that the execution of behavior causes jamming in some cases.
  • Repair the problem that some characters with a small number of behaviors will behave abnormally when "swiftness" and "prosperity" are in effect.

