Weekly Update @10.27.2021

Content update
- Tavern purchase enhancements can now be confirmed with the Enter key
- The "Demon Gaze" effect of the Red Robe Ritual of the Sheepheaded Three-Eyed Demon now stacks
- Cavemen are now immune to control
- Assassin's knowledge of "Wait and See" now stacks for the next fight
- Slightly reduced the probability of negative behavior of characters
- Optimized character and monster animations in several places
- Reduced unnecessary log output
- Temporarily removed the knowledge "Strategy"
Bug fixes
- Fix Ranger's "Pentagram Sword Strike" count abnormality
- Fix the problem that the gambler's "death resistance" does not run out normally.
- Fix the problem that the missionary's "Crucifixion" takes effect on the wrong target.
- Fix the problem that the ammunition count of "Rapid Fire" of Dwarf Musketeer is incorrect.
- Fix the problem that characters cannot get on and off the field in some cases.
- Fix the problem that the text of match selling event option 2 does not match the effect.
- Fix the problem of background noise when fighting continuously.
- Repair the problem that character blood information is not correctly stored in some cases.
- Repair many text description and display errors.
- Repair the problem that the execution of behavior causes jamming in some cases.
- Repair the problem that some characters with a small number of behaviors will behave abnormally when "swiftness" and "prosperity" are in effect.
Changed files in this update