 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Castle of the Underdogs : Episode 1 update for 27 October 2021

New scary boss added

Share · View all patches · Build 7608658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New boss added in the Underground Tunnel.
  • More performance improvements and fixes.

Changed files in this update

Main Depot Depot 847782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.