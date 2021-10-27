Patch notes version 5.1.5

Version 5.1.5
Changes:
- Increased the guild description to 400 characters from 140.
- Increased the guild personal note to 250 characters from 140.
- The guild sales will come with the goblin merchant air trading balloon in the guild town from now on!
Fixes:
- Fixed the bug with the hero auto-abilities.
- Fixed the bug with the hero upgrade level up.
- Fixed the bug that wouldn't allow you to use all 250 characters when writing a message in the chat.
- Fixed several small bugs that you reported.
Changed files in this update