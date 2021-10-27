 Skip to content

Firestone Idle RPG update for 27 October 2021

Patch notes version 5.1.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Increased the guild description to 400 characters from 140.
  • Increased the guild personal note to 250 characters from 140.
  • The guild sales will come with the goblin merchant air trading balloon in the guild town from now on!

Fixes:

  • Fixed the bug with the hero auto-abilities.
  • Fixed the bug with the hero upgrade level up.
  • Fixed the bug that wouldn't allow you to use all 250 characters when writing a message in the chat.
  • Fixed several small bugs that you reported.

