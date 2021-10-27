Update 63-64: New units, new scene, and autonomous NPCs!

**
Hello everyone !
**
Wait what? What just happened there?!?
Sorry guys, we're a week late for the update, but we got a big one coming! Today it's not 63... but 64! The version 63 was the week during the Steam Next Fest, we were working mainly on bug and performance fixes. So today, it's double cheeseburger with extra cheese and two number 9's, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45's, one with cheese, and a large soda!
PATCH NOTES:
-
Added Sapphire Coast, the new city of Earth
-
Added new short-range shotgun-type units
-
Added new long-range laser-type units
-
Added new autonomous NPCs, they will appear randomly in cities, and you can:
-
talk with them to increase/decrease your bond (starts as a stranger)
-
current bond will have an impact on the dialogs
-
friendly NPCs might send you gifts while the others might attack you (you can even decide of their fate if you manage to win the fight)
-
Added new icons to the radar in the exploring mode (i.e.: armory, captain's chair, etc.)
-
Added a new Windowed mode in the settings menu
-
Items now have a limit to how they can stack
-
Revamped units texturing so that it's easier to distinguish friends and foes
-
Reduced loading times
-
Fixed an issue where it was impossible to switch to another emote animation while the current one was still playing
-
Fixed an issue where it was extremely easy to destroy enemy's shield from very far away while piloting the biped mech
-
Fixed an issue where the game would freeze if your biped mech happened to get destroyed while piloting it
-
Fixed an issue where hitting space bar while editing the faction’s name would not type a space but would directly validate the faction and start the game
-
Fixed an issue where the player would not be able to move after pressing K and closing the feedback interface while playing an emote animation
-
Fixed tons of other, smaller issues too!
_
Take care of yourself,
Yoko, Freeman , and Anthony_
