Steam Playtest: V5

Dear operators,
The full changelog of Playtest V5.
- Add: V-Sync option
- Add: Escape input can close "Battle plan" UI and "Inventory" UI if enable
- Improve: ArK-49 reload animation
- Improve: MV7 reload animation
- Improve: UMV-45 reload animation
- Improve: V82A1 reload animation
- Improve: Attachments location on MV7
- Improve: Bipod doesn't efficient if use lean
- Improve: Night vision rendering
- Improve: UI interaction
- Improve: Training map optimisation
- Change: Default input - NVG -> "N"
- Change: Default input - Firemode -> "X"
- Change: Attachments available on MV7
- Change: Attachments available on UMP-45
- Fix: Magazines and UBGL grenades could be unlimited by some operators
- Fix: Could use auto fire mode with reload at same time
- Fix: Night vision rendering might not return correct color
- Fix: Could change NVG in inventory if already used
- Fix: Some inputs conditions
- Fix: Impact decal on doors
- Fix: Impact decal on windows
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1621560/Black_One_Blood_Brothers/
Discord: https://discord.gg/3exB5C5GxT
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeliosProdGames
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlackOneBloodBrothers
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heliosproductiongames/
