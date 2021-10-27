 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers Playtest update for 27 October 2021

Steam Playtest: V5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

The full changelog of Playtest V5.

  • Add: V-Sync option
  • Add: Escape input can close "Battle plan" UI and "Inventory" UI if enable
  • Improve: ArK-49 reload animation
  • Improve: MV7 reload animation
  • Improve: UMV-45 reload animation
  • Improve: V82A1 reload animation
  • Improve: Attachments location on MV7
  • Improve: Bipod doesn't efficient if use lean
  • Improve: Night vision rendering
  • Improve: UI interaction
  • Improve: Training map optimisation
  • Change: Default input - NVG -> "N"
  • Change: Default input - Firemode -> "X"
  • Change: Attachments available on MV7
  • Change: Attachments available on UMP-45
  • Fix: Magazines and UBGL grenades could be unlimited by some operators
  • Fix: Could use auto fire mode with reload at same time
  • Fix: Night vision rendering might not return correct color
  • Fix: Could change NVG in inventory if already used
  • Fix: Some inputs conditions
  • Fix: Impact decal on doors
  • Fix: Impact decal on windows

