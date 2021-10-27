Patch Summary - October 27

Hey guys,
you may have noticed that I released again a number of patches during the last weeks. Here are some of the most important patch notes:
- Fixed a bug where the pistol in the first Level didnt have any ammo.
- Added a new Hangar to the HUB Level ( The Level Selection signs are now located there)
- Added new unique weapon (Crossbow)
- Added a new enemy type
- Halloween Event Maps added ( are not available yet )
- Many new voicelines Added (Halloween Event, cannot be select yet)
- Footstep Sound changed
- New weapon added (KH2002)
- Changed Launcher Image ( Alpha 29 )
stay tuned for further infos! I am still working on the Halloween Update wich will feature 2 new side missions (not related to the game's main story)
I hope I can get it done very soon!
Kind Regards
DK Productions
Changed files in this update