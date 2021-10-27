 Skip to content

Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident update for 27 October 2021

Patch Summary - October 27

Patch Summary - October 27
Last edited by Wendy

Hey guys,

you may have noticed that I released again a number of patches during the last weeks. Here are some of the most important patch notes:

  • Fixed a bug where the pistol in the first Level didnt have any ammo.
  • Added a new Hangar to the HUB Level ( The Level Selection signs are now located there)
  • Added new unique weapon (Crossbow)
  • Added a new enemy type
  • Halloween Event Maps added ( are not available yet )
  • Many new voicelines Added (Halloween Event, cannot be select yet)
  • Footstep Sound changed
  • New weapon added (KH2002)
  • Changed Launcher Image ( Alpha 29 )

stay tuned for further infos! I am still working on the Halloween Update wich will feature 2 new side missions (not related to the game's main story)

I hope I can get it done very soon!

Kind Regards

DK Productions

