Halloween Update

Good day!
In the run-up to Halloween we are releasing a new update containing several improvements and artifact updates.
Features
- Added new Unlockable themed Artifacts called Spooky themed Artifacts
- Added new Statistic: Coin Regenerator clicked
Bugfixes
- Collect 300 Coins Quest was giving to much progress per Coin
- Fixed bug with Collect Three Powerdowns Quest which wasn't giving any progress
- Replaced model of Powerup which wasn't a Gem to a nice and shiny one
We hope you like the new features and have a great day!
Regards,
BarryOSeven
RBrothers
Changed files in this update