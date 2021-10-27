 Skip to content

Coin Treasures update for 27 October 2021

Halloween Update

Build 7608225

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day!

In the run-up to Halloween we are releasing a new update containing several improvements and artifact updates.

Features

  • Added new Unlockable themed Artifacts called Spooky themed Artifacts
  • Added new Statistic: Coin Regenerator clicked

Bugfixes

  • Collect 300 Coins Quest was giving to much progress per Coin
  • Fixed bug with Collect Three Powerdowns Quest which wasn't giving any progress
  • Replaced model of Powerup which wasn't a Gem to a nice and shiny one

We hope you like the new features and have a great day!

Regards,

BarryOSeven

RBrothers

