Driver4VR update for 27 October 2021

Announcing Driver4VR 5.7.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update provides a new feature of body tracking with a single webcam using deep networks.

The tutorial is available in the below video.

Other changes in this version:

  • Update detection of iVRy Driver in order to fix recenter button

