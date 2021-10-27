Iron Conflict v0.2.14 Update Notice

We are planning to update Iron Conflict to v.0.2.14 on 10/28 at 02:00AM GMT. Maintenance time is projected to last 1 hour, during which time players will not be able to enter the game. Maintenance compensation: 1-hr EXP Card 1, 1-hr Silver Card 1, Reward Cards *2. Here are the update contents:
[Optimizations and Fixes]
- Removed unit voiceover line stating that unit is unable to reach destination
- Changed missile launcher and anti-air cannon accessory “Ammo Overload” to “Ammo Overspeed”
- Changed Bear Faction helicopter rocket description to “Allows unit to fire rockets at ground targets or helicopters”
- Added a protection mechanic that should further reduce rare chance of client crashing when entering a battlefield
- Fixed bug that would sometimes cause guided missiles to slow down mid-flight
Changed depots in test branch