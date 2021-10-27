 Skip to content

DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation update for 27 October 2021

10/27 (Wed) Update - “Tricky Halloween ～Bonding Festival Chapter～” starts!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”

The following will be held from 10/27 (Wed) for a limited time only.

The following are still ongoing.

Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.

For more information, please check this week's Update Info.

Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”

