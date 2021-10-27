 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Dual Souls: The Last Bearer update for 27 October 2021

Update Notes 27th Oct

Share · View all patches · Build 7608010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Combo challenges status reset problem fixed.
  • Added "Fullscreen" option to Slashers: The Power Battle.

Changed files in this update

Slashers: The Power Battle Depot Depot 361101
  • Loading history…
Slashers: The Power Battle MacOS Depot 361102
  • Loading history…
Slashers: The Power Battle Linux Depot 361103
  • Loading history…
Dual Souls Complete Edition (1125120) Depot Depot 1125120
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.