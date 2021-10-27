-
add game tab to settings menu
- new enemy health option (100% - 500%) for adjusting difficulty and combo length on enemies
update boss enemy encounter
- 3 new attack behaviors
- boss healthbar
- updated idle pose
update explosive fist weapon falling-axe-kick-release animation
adjust shards fire cost from 2 meter units to 5 meter units
add confirm prompt when quitting from main menu during a run
update build to SDL 2.0.16
Defect Process update for 27 October 2021
v0.8.5 patch notes
