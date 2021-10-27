 Skip to content

Defect Process update for 27 October 2021

v0.8.5 patch notes

Build 7607917

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • add game tab to settings menu

    • new enemy health option (100% - 500%) for adjusting difficulty and combo length on enemies

  • update boss enemy encounter

    • 3 new attack behaviors
    • boss healthbar
    • updated idle pose

  • update explosive fist weapon falling-axe-kick-release animation

  • adjust shards fire cost from 2 meter units to 5 meter units

  • add confirm prompt when quitting from main menu during a run

  • update build to SDL 2.0.16

