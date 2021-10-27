October Update + Halloween Event

Hello, friends!
Today starting at 5pm CET (Amsterdam) / 6pm Moscow / 11am New York time, the servers are getting a thematic Halloween update alongside permanent content for the game.
The thematic update includes the already familiar masks and helmets from last year, and 28 new wonderfully eerie weapon skins. The event will run until November 2nd. Happy Halloween!
Changelog:
- New point of interest (a town next to the plant)
- Various level design changes around the map
- Rebalanced ballistics for sniper rifles: M99, VSD, Mosin-K
- Optimized bot spawns to improve performance during beginning of missions
- Improved obstacle animations
- Fixed: throwing grenades through obstacles
- Fixed: incorrect distance showing when dying from hunger or thirst
- Various fixes for bugs and exploits and performance improvements
Location Screenshots:
We are working hard on future updates and can’t wait to share news on them soon
See you in the game
Changed files in this update