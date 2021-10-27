 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Deadside update for 27 October 2021

October Update + Halloween Event

Share · View all patches · Build 7607749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, friends!

Today starting at 5pm CET (Amsterdam) / 6pm Moscow / 11am New York time, the servers are getting a thematic Halloween update alongside permanent content for the game.

The thematic update includes the already familiar masks and helmets from last year, and 28 new wonderfully eerie weapon skins. The event will run until November 2nd. Happy Halloween!

Changelog:

  • New point of interest (a town next to the plant)
  • Various level design changes around the map
  • Rebalanced ballistics for sniper rifles: M99, VSD, Mosin-K
  • Optimized bot spawns to improve performance during beginning of missions
  • Improved obstacle animations
  • Fixed: throwing grenades through obstacles
  • Fixed: incorrect distance showing when dying from hunger or thirst
  • Various fixes for bugs and exploits and performance improvements

Location Screenshots:

Weapon Skins:

We are working hard on future updates and can’t wait to share news on them soon

See you in the game

Changed files in this update

Deadside Content Depot 895401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.