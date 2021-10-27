Updated instructions on October 27, 2021

- New gym games
- new armwrestling mini-game (with strong armwrestling win can increase the maximum strength)
- new yoga coach (Dan) role (can also help yoga coach massage to increase goodwill)
- optimize the financial (Enchanting) story CG
- Optimized the front desk (Mei) plot CG
- Added automatic archiving
(After each time point, the game will automatically save data to a save named "auto Save")
