Workplace Rhapsody update for 27 October 2021

Updated instructions on October 27, 2021

Build 7607643

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New gym games
  2. new armwrestling mini-game (with strong armwrestling win can increase the maximum strength)
  3. new yoga coach (Dan) role (can also help yoga coach massage to increase goodwill)
  4. optimize the financial (Enchanting) story CG
  5. Optimized the front desk (Mei) plot CG
  6. Added automatic archiving

    (After each time point, the game will automatically save data to a save named "auto Save")

