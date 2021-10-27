 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Rebirth2:Beware of Mr.Wang update for 27 October 2021

October 27th version update

Share · View all patches · Build 7607508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Current version update:

  1. Game loading update optimization, improve the game loading speed.

    Fix the crash of some players loading the Celestial Chapter

  2. Add tram girl, student Union story and other recall album.

  3. Add some small gameplay hints.

Thanks to player feedback, the game continues to be optimized and updated.

Based on player feedback, we will continue to update and optimize some of the story, add mint Hending, and optimize the voice acting of some characters.

Changed files in this update

Rebirth:Beware of Mr.Wang -Patch (1761550) 个 Depot Depot 1761550
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.