October 27th version update

Current version update:
-
Game loading update optimization, improve the game loading speed.
Fix the crash of some players loading the Celestial Chapter
-
Add tram girl, student Union story and other recall album.
-
Add some small gameplay hints.
Thanks to player feedback, the game continues to be optimized and updated.
Based on player feedback, we will continue to update and optimize some of the story, add mint Hending, and optimize the voice acting of some characters.
Changed files in this update