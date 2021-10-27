Patch Note - October 27

What's New Today
- Armored Warriors will no longer enter the buildings.
- Enemy units that will show up in level 4-1 will be pre-located.
- All the huge turrets in level 4-1 are now removed.
- Adjusted the blue circles that show unit ranges.
- Boss's attack range will now be displayed.
- Fixed the problem of the tutorial objectives' priority.
- Fixed a error of the description of Siege Hammer's skill.
- Fixed a pathing error that units might move to a nonwalkable area.
Changed files in this update