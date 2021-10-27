 Skip to content

Swarm the City update for 27 October 2021

Patch Note - October 27

  1. Armored Warriors will no longer enter the buildings.
  2. Enemy units that will show up in level 4-1 will be pre-located.
  3. All the huge turrets in level 4-1 are now removed.
  4. Adjusted the blue circles that show unit ranges.
  5. Boss's attack range will now be displayed.
  6. Fixed the problem of the tutorial objectives' priority.
  7. Fixed a error of the description of Siege Hammer's skill.
  8. Fixed a pathing error that units might move to a nonwalkable area.

