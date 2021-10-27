- Added Thunder Cobra Boss Quest! (Difficulty 5)
- Fixed targets missing from Skill Tooltips
- Fixed getting stuck in loading screen in Multiplayer
- Fixed Mushroom enemy animation sync in Multiplayer
- Fixed able to exploit Desert bosses by standing on certain mounds/cliffs
- Fixed falling through Desert near ribs
- Improved Cobra falling through map
- Changed Thunder Status stun duration to a fixed amount based on status at time of activation (0.5 to 4 seconds)
- Prevented re-stunning during Thunder Stun (Can no longer stun lock forever)
- Thunder Status cool down is now 12 seconds instead of based on amount of status
- Thunder Status decay is lower so it can be accumulated more easily for next stun
- Thunder Status stun will last for at least 0.5 seconds so it's more useful at lower levels
- Decreased Arrow Rain skill delay
- Fixed Boss HP Bar in Multiplayer
Dragon Extinction update for 27 October 2021
0.5.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update