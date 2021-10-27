 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Dragon Extinction update for 27 October 2021

0.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7607412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Thunder Cobra Boss Quest! (Difficulty 5)
  • Fixed targets missing from Skill Tooltips
  • Fixed getting stuck in loading screen in Multiplayer
  • Fixed Mushroom enemy animation sync in Multiplayer
  • Fixed able to exploit Desert bosses by standing on certain mounds/cliffs
  • Fixed falling through Desert near ribs
  • Improved Cobra falling through map
  • Changed Thunder Status stun duration to a fixed amount based on status at time of activation (0.5 to 4 seconds)
  • Prevented re-stunning during Thunder Stun (Can no longer stun lock forever)
  • Thunder Status cool down is now 12 seconds instead of based on amount of status
  • Thunder Status decay is lower so it can be accumulated more easily for next stun
  • Thunder Status stun will last for at least 0.5 seconds so it's more useful at lower levels
  • Decreased Arrow Rain skill delay
  • Fixed Boss HP Bar in Multiplayer

Changed files in this update

RPG Windows 64-bit Depot 1079321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.