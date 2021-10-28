Neon Abyss Content Update 1.4.5 - Halloween

Abyssonauts!
Neon Abyss is back with yet another update, this time of the spooky variety. So get ready for some treats (or tricks) with Update 1.4.5!
**
New Features:**
- New Clothing Store: Customise the look of your character
- Unlock tree: removed item trial only unlocks
- New Seed: Invisibility Challenge
- New Cheat Codes
- Halloween Special Outfit: You can find and pick up Halloween themed outfits to use in the Clothing Store
We can't wait for you all to get stuck in! We know you'll all have a great time customising your characters so don't forget to show us your best creations over on our social channels:
