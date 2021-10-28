 Skip to content

Neon Abyss update for 28 October 2021

Neon Abyss Content Update 1.4.5 - Halloween

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Abyssonauts!

Neon Abyss is back with yet another update, this time of the spooky variety. So get ready for some treats (or tricks) with Update 1.4.5!

New Features:**

  • New Clothing Store: Customise the look of your character
  • Unlock tree: removed item trial only unlocks
  • New Seed: Invisibility Challenge
  • New Cheat Codes
  • Halloween Special Outfit: You can find and pick up Halloween themed outfits to use in the Clothing Store

