Nightmare Puppeteer update for 27 October 2021

New visual flavor sliders now save + added new control sliders

Build 7607078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just made it so the recent fx slider now save/load properly + added sliders for a few more fx.

