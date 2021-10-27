Just made it so the recent fx slider now save/load properly + added sliders for a few more fx.
Nightmare Puppeteer update for 27 October 2021
New visual flavor sliders now save + added new control sliders
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update