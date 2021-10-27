 Skip to content

Ring of Pain update for 27 October 2021

Beta update 1.3.10

Features

  • Scrolls found in the ring now give you a choice of 3 Scrolls to choose from
  • Added toggle to turn off flashing attack visuals

    This can be found in the photosensitive options in the settings

Bug Fixes

  • Time Weaver's sprite is animated on the game over screen

Improvements

  • You can now search by the description of items in the collection
  • Added more bosses to the Bestiary
  • The Dominant Daily Dungeon modifier start with Soul Spill
  • Added Steam input when the game is played in Steam's Big Picture
