Beta update 1.3.10

Features
- Scrolls found in the ring now give you a choice of 3 Scrolls to choose from
- Added toggle to turn off flashing attack visuals
This can be found in the photosensitive options in the settings
Bug Fixes
- Time Weaver's sprite is animated on the game over screen
Improvements
- You can now search by the description of items in the collection
- Added more bosses to the Bestiary
- The Dominant Daily Dungeon modifier start with Soul Spill
- Added Steam input when the game is played in Steam's Big Picture
To access the Beta:
- Right click Ring of Pain in your Steam library, select Properties.
- Select the BETAS tab and choose the Beta you want to install.
Changed depots in beta branch