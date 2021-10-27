 Skip to content

Check, please! : Restaurant Simulator update for 27 October 2021

New Update !!! - Halloween

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New props
  • Tables
  • Chairs
  • Terrain props
  • Decor props
  • Halloween props
  • Worker Cosmetics

