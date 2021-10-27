Release 1.12

This is a fun one :) Lots of new art in the 3D backgrounds for area 11. There's some fun props - take a look!
Other changes:
- To avoid accidental exits, make the hotkey for leaving a level "hold escape" instead of "press escape".
- Tweak lighting on extremely large levels to make them more legible.
- Fix the newish color swap functionality corrupting undo history.
- Make medals for F-M easier to get.
- Make the area medal for Deputy a bit tighter.
- Fix text issues on V.H.'s outro text.
- Fix a bug with the letter 'B' in the test UI while on Windows in a Finnish or German keyboard layout. Yes, this was fun to track down. (Big thanks to 1vader for the help!)
- Fix text overflowing from the 'delete' hotkey while in a Finnish keyboard layout in Windows.
- Initial work on a new achievement (not yet achievable, sorry!)
Happy robot-ing! :)
