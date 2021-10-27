 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 27 October 2021

[Nightly] Update v0.7.4042a

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

  • Added 6 preset color themes in Appearance from the community: Workbench, Enigmatic, Cyan Black, Black Gold, Black Green, Cynical.

  • Fixed regression bug when applying a wrong color in the Dropdown selection.

  • Fixed bug in Appearance when applying the remote connection color and root user in the wrong window of the preview.

  • Fixed bug in Appearance when modifying a color of a color theme that had not yet been applied, showing the colors that are in use instead of the theme that is being previewed.

  • Fixed bug in scp/put of an active Terminal in a ssh/ftp connection when canceling the download/upload with Control+C, stopping processing the commands entered later.

  • Fixed regression bug causing flickering when displaying error/info pop-up windows.

