Hi friends, a new update 0.0.6.1v is available for download!
In Update:
-
Added transport!
-
Drinkable lakes
-
Increased the duration of daylight hours and increased brightness at night
-
Vitamins at the start are now 100
-
Сhanged inventory interface
-
Added torch at start
-
New weapons
-
Fixed a bug when animals and enemies did not move
-
Fixed bug with changing key bindings
In future updates it is planned:
- Fixing bugs
- Mini games
- More type transports
- New map
- New enemies
- New weapons
- And much more
Changed files in this update