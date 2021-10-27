 Skip to content

Survival: Lost Way update for 27 October 2021

Update 0.0.6!

Last edited by Wendy

Hi friends, a new update 0.0.6.1v is available for download!

In Update:

  • Added transport!

  • Drinkable lakes

  • Increased the duration of daylight hours and increased brightness at night

  • Vitamins at the start are now 100

  • Сhanged inventory interface

  • Added torch at start

  • New weapons

  • Fixed a bug when animals and enemies did not move

  • Fixed bug with changing key bindings

In future updates it is planned:
  • Fixing bugs
  • Mini games
  • More type transports
  • New map
  • New enemies
  • New weapons
  • And much more

Changed files in this update

