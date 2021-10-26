- World Map - Temple Of Partus has been added.
- Locked Abilities by Prestige done.
- Vinn effect fix and Vinn prologue forced weapon.
- Login Screen - Cached Login Data done, working in all login methods. Also now there is a logout button, and this will also force to "disconnect" on playfab, so you will be able to login without waiting 20 seconds. And now the logo animation sound is affected by the settings volume.
- Equipment Levelling - limit maximum upgrade level based off of blacksmith level
- [Mobile ] Game Sleeping now working. It seems that Construct is out of date in some mobile permissions in recent Android updates and that is why this function did not work in some devices, I have made the adjustments in the Cordova project.
- Prologue - Updates on character arts. Also the issue with the "prologue appears to break whatever character you have set as your featured", It was quite strange, I think it is a bug in the graphics engine, but with a couple of patches it has been fixed.
- Party - Disable 1 Reserve unit Slot adjustments.
- Quests System Updates adjustments done. Added requirement "Upgrading Equipment (Any)" also updated region quest so you can set multiple regions.
- Mail System Issues - Added currency icons, so if you will be granted with currency it will change to currency icons instead of normal item icons. Also now the automatic messages are set as "SYSTEM"
- Graphics Settings - Logo animation high resolution now added.
- Various Misc Fixes
Godless Realms Playtest update for 26 October 2021
Update r233
Patchnotes via Steam Community
