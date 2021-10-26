 Skip to content

Lux: The Journey update for 26 October 2021

Fix for the Fix that fixed the fix

Build 7605661

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Moved 'call lightning' to the start button for controllers, to avoid issues encountered by some 3rd party older controllers.

Changed files in this update

Lux: The Journey Content Depot 1633171
  • Loading history…
