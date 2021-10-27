 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

BALSA Model Flight Simulator update for 27 October 2021

v0.101.1 Revision Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7605528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

We've just released Balsa v0.101.1 today. This is a small revision update, just to fix a few annoying bugs and add an optimization or two.

Here is the changelog:

Performance: 

  * Vehicle Debris are now pooled objects. Significantly improves performance when vehicles crash and break into small bits and pieces.

Tweaks and Fixes:

  • Fixed Null Reference errors when trying to switch targets in teamed missions.

  • Players can now cancel the request for a vehicle spawn by hitting Escape

    Avoids a softlock situation in case the host stops responding.

  • Also added a timeout for despawn and spawn requests from Player.

Happy Flying!

Cheers

Felipe (aka HarvesteR)

-- Lead Dev

Changed files in this update

BALSA Model Flight Simulator Content Depot 977921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.