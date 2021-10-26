 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

UNSIGHTED update for 26 October 2021

Update Notes for patch 1.0.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7605433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Traveling Merchant and Cleo will now update their "Location" whenever you talk to them, showing in the "Contacts" screen where you last saw them.

-Fixed a bug that could cause bullets to spawn in wrong places when shooting with a weapon

Changed files in this update

Unsighted Content Depot 1062111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.