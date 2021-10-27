Update v0.9.9 available for download from Steam.
Added: - New Entry/Menu
- 3 melee weapons (shovel, spanner, hammer)
- New quick map "M"
- Aiming acceleration after the race
- 3 new sights (Holographic, ACOG-4x, 6x)
- Infected (will be improved weekly)
- New characters (will be improved weekly)
- Steam card/insignia system (Card value is defined by the community)
- Rail for AK47
This update will be improved weekly with the addition of new items, weapons, bug fixes, among others. The G3A3 Assault Rifle will be added next week.
- On 10/28 there will be a promotion for halloween on Steam, along with it RIO will be on sale in the store.
Changed files in this update