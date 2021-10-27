 Skip to content

RIO - Raised In Oblivion update for 27 October 2021

Update v0.9.9 available

Update v0.9.9 available for download from Steam.

Added: - New Entry/Menu

  • 3 melee weapons (shovel, spanner, hammer)
  • New quick map "M"
  • Aiming acceleration after the race
  • 3 new sights (Holographic, ACOG-4x, 6x)
  • Infected (will be improved weekly)
  • New characters (will be improved weekly)
  • Steam card/insignia system (Card value is defined by the community)
  • Rail for AK47

    This update will be improved weekly with the addition of new items, weapons, bug fixes, among others. The G3A3 Assault Rifle will be added next week.
  • On 10/28 there will be a promotion for halloween on Steam, along with it RIO will be on sale in the store.

