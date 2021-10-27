Patch 068: Hotfix - 10/27/2021
Highlights
- Varclav’s push updated to reflect latest WU FAQ from Games Workshop
- The Patrician’s Deathbeat updated to reflect latest WU FAQ from Games Workshop
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that would stop the game from booting in some circumstances
- Tutorial 1 no longer reaches a point of non-progression
- Tutorial 2 no longer reaches a point of non-progression
- Fixed Crushing Force to not score if Soultrap is triggered
- Fixed Miraculous Escape not scoring after reactions
- Updated some challenge objectives for balancing
- Fixed Immovable Object from now scoring
Make sure to update your game on Steam before jumping online. Note: You should see 1.7.9 in-game once you have the update.
As always be sure to verify the integrity of your files through Steam if you get any weird crashes, hangs or invisible fighters!
