Warhammer Underworlds: Online update for 27 October 2021

Patch 068: Hotfix - 10/27/2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7605256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights
  • Varclav’s push updated to reflect latest WU FAQ from Games Workshop
  • The Patrician’s Deathbeat updated to reflect latest WU FAQ from Games Workshop
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue that would stop the game from booting in some circumstances
  • Tutorial 1 no longer reaches a point of non-progression
  • Tutorial 2 no longer reaches a point of non-progression
  • Fixed Crushing Force to not score if Soultrap is triggered
  • Fixed Miraculous Escape not scoring after reactions
  • Updated some challenge objectives for balancing
  • Fixed Immovable Object from now scoring

Make sure to update your game on Steam before jumping online. Note: You should see 1.7.9 in-game once you have the update.

As always be sure to verify the integrity of your files through Steam if you get any weird crashes, hangs or invisible fighters!

