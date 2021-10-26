Beta Mode Update [2021-10-26]

Hello, Liam here.
Today's update focuses on fixing some bugs with Umbrella.
Also, the integration of Umbrella's VO is going well, but it will not be included in a build until it is fully finished.
UMBRELLA
- If a character swallowed from Feeding Time (Lv3) is no longer dead (often triggered by training mode settings, or a solo vs solo down period), Umbrella will be forced to perform her taunt for Hungern to spit up the character. (... Yes, this prevents all the fun training mode stuff, but it kept getting reported as a bug. It also fixes a soft lock during 1v1 downs.)
- Added a new reflect effect when Retina Reflector's Projection Lens reflects a projectile. (... Note: This doesn't work correctly for projectiles that aren't currently reflected, so this will only work correctly for Peacock right now.)
- Fixed a bug where Hungern Rush could release opponents the wrong way after the throw finished.
- Fixed a bug where Hungern Rush would always do the boosted damage from the Ravenous version even in the Satiated state. (... Final hit damage reduced from 1000 → 650)
- Fixed a bug where Feeding Time (Lv3) errantly triggered preblock, preventing it from throwing opponents holding back. (Whoops!)
- Salt Grinder now causes preblock, and the recovery of Tongue Twister no longer triggers preblock.
- Fixed a bug where Bobblin Bubble could be out multiple times under some circumstances. She can now only have one out at a time, as intended.
- Fixed a bug where only 1 bar of Dramatic Tension (meter) was required to Blockbuster Sequel (DHC) into Feeding Time (Lv3).
- Adjusted the priority order for Umbrella's special moves. The order in highest to lowest priority is now [Down Up Charge > Quarter Circle Back > Back Forward Charge.]
(Build version 3.3.9)
