v3.2 adds local replays along with some gameplay consistency improvements.
local replays
- replays for 10 most recent runs are kept automatically and can be manually saved to keep longer.
- access by navigating to LEADERBOARDS -> STATS -> LOCAL REPLAYS
- local replays for custom spawnsets will work automatically and will show the name of the spawnset if it was downloaded from DevilDaggers.info
gameplay changes
- lvl4 homing can now ricochet off empty centipede/gigapede segments.
- destroyed gigapede segments have a darker texture on the legs, making remaining gems easier to spot.
- spider2 corpse erode animation starts sooner.
- centipede emerge particle effect more accurately shows where it will emerge.
- ghostpede will always emerge with weak points facing the centre of the arena.
- spider hitbox scales to match spawn animation.
- delay on lvl4 homing detonate is reduced from 2 frames to 1.
- skulls, spider eggs, and thorns no longer absorb more lvl4 homing daggers than are needed to kill them.
- skull2 and skull3 chatter is higher priority when close.
Native Linux build is also updated along with some bug fixes.
Mac build coming soon.
Changed files in this update