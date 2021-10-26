 Skip to content

Lux: The Journey update for 26 October 2021

Quick Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a change from the last patch that caused the controller button B to stop opening the inventory, forcing the player to use the keyboard shortcut, i.

