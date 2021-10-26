Fixed a change from the last patch that caused the controller button B to stop opening the inventory, forcing the player to use the keyboard shortcut, i.
Lux: The Journey update for 26 October 2021
Quick Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed a change from the last patch that caused the controller button B to stop opening the inventory, forcing the player to use the keyboard shortcut, i.
Changed files in this update