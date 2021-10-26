Update v0.6 Patch Notes

Skill Changes
- Ghost Armor now has a 2 turn duration
Features
- Added buyback feature when selling items to merchants
- Added option to turn off screen shake effects
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where UI wouldn't scale correctly on certain screen sizes
- Fixed issues with some battle maps that caused low frame rate
- Fixed issue where reforming your party after completing the cutscene would cause unexpected behavior
- Fixed issue where items would turn into other items
- Fixed issue where AI couldn't get higher level than 40
- Fixed issue where certain skills wouldn't gain increased range with Skill Range mods/passives
- Fixed issue where you couldn't cast if you had the exact amount of mana needed.
- Fixed issue where the Dexterity tooltip was showing .2% instead of .15% crit chance per point
Changed files in this update