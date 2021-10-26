 Skip to content

Stolen Realm update for 26 October 2021

Update v0.6 Patch Notes

Patch Notes

Skill Changes

  • Ghost Armor now has a 2 turn duration

Features

  • Added buyback feature when selling items to merchants
  • Added option to turn off screen shake effects

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where UI wouldn't scale correctly on certain screen sizes
  • Fixed issues with some battle maps that caused low frame rate
  • Fixed issue where reforming your party after completing the cutscene would cause unexpected behavior
  • Fixed issue where items would turn into other items
  • Fixed issue where AI couldn't get higher level than 40
  • Fixed issue where certain skills wouldn't gain increased range with Skill Range mods/passives
  • Fixed issue where you couldn't cast if you had the exact amount of mana needed.
  • Fixed issue where the Dexterity tooltip was showing .2% instead of .15% crit chance per point

