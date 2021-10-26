Happy Halloween

Halloween Event
The cute Pumpkin Scorpion has come to the game world. It wants to trade pumpkins with candies, cookies and icecream. Find pumpkins in game and visit him.
NOTICE:
The Pumpkin Scorpion and all pickable pumpkins are in Chapter 2.
You can view the Scorpion's location on your map. When you find a pumpkin, just go to the Scorpion and open your inventory. Then drop a pumpkin on the carpet. The Scorpion will be pleased to trade with you.
IMPROVEMENTS
- Added a button to delete all outdated saved game files.
- Default material for meshes will also be cached properly now. These caches are used to reduce loading delay of constant meshes, inventory items and equipments for isntance.
FIXES
- Fixed: Audio Area Ambience may be triggered unexpectedly.
- Fixed: NPCs get into swim state may cause game crash.
- Fixed: Player character may still keep moving during camera close-up.
- Fixed: NPC random combat lines can't stop immediately on death.
- Fixed: [UI]Button and render list background incorrect transparency.
- Fixed: Non-human NPCs audio animation events not working.
- Fixed: Prologue name showed in saved game menu is too long for English.
- Fixed: Droppable items may be re-enabled bugs.
Changed files in this update